People want unification of NCP, Ajit Pawar was keen on it: Tope

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 30 (PTI) It is the people's wish that the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party reunite, NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday, adding that departed NCP chief Ajit Pawar too wanted it.

The talk of reunification has gathered steam after Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash on Wednesday.

"It is people's sentiment..... the decision will be taken by senior leaders and members of the Pawar family," Tope told reporters here.

As to the demand by a section of NCP leaders that Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar be included in the state cabinet and made deputy chief minister, he said the decision lies with the family.

A merger will benefit both the factions, Tope added.

"When we had a meeting with Ajit Pawar earlier, he had expressed his wish that both the parties should come together. He had spoken about it many times," he added. PTI AW KRK