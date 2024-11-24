People wanted to break 'arrogance' of Raja Warring, says Badal

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal on Sunday said the voters of Gidderbaha Assembly segment wanted to break the "arrogance" of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as he was referring to the defeat of his wife Amrita in the bypoll.

The former finance minister said that he was always committed to serve the people of Gidderbaha Assembly constituency.

AAP candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon won the Gidderbaha seat, defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Amrita Warring by a margin of 21,969 votes.

BJP candidate Badal, who was seeking re-election, lost his security deposit, stranded at the third spot with 12,227 votes in Gidderbaha.

The AAP won Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal assembly segments while the Congress won the Barnala seat in the November 20 bypolls, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

In a Facebook page post on Sunday, Badal thanked the voters of the Gidderbaha constituency and said the bypoll outcome was not as per expectations.

Taking a swipe at the Punjab Congress chief, Badal said, "Raja Warring's wealth could not save from the defeat (his wife's electoral defeat). Ever since Raja Warring became MLA of Gidderbaha, his two statements are echoing in Gidderbaha'one is that he belongs to the poor family and second is that he is an orphan. I wish every poor person in Punjab has as much wealth as Raja Warring has." He said Raja Warring had always criticized the Badal family's politics of inheritance.

"But when his turn came, he kept the (Congress) ticket with his family, " said Badal as he was referring to Congress fielding Warring's wife Amrita from Gidderbaha seat.

Badal said he met thousands of people in Gidderbaha and they told him that they would certainly vote for him in the 2027 assembly polls.

"They said this time they want to break the arrogance of Raja Warring," said Badal.

Badal also congratulated AAP's Dhillon for winning the Gidderbaha seat and also asked him to honour all promises made with people during the poll campaign.

The Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Raja Warring, who was the Congress MLA, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ludhiana seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Raja Warring won the Gidderbaha seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

Badal represented the Gidderbaha seat in 1995, 1997, 2002, and 2007 on the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. PTI CHS AS AS