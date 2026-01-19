People watching Palaniswami''s poll promise flip-flop closely: Minister Sekar Babu

Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu on Monday hit back at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over his recent Rs 2,000 per month poll promise, saying people are watching "his poll promise flip-flop closely".

"Videos are going viral of the same person who said Rs1,000 as not possible now announcing Rs 2,000. People are watching this closely," the minister said while speaking to reporters about the launch of a marriage hall named "Annal Ambedkar Thirumana Maaligai".

The hall has been constructed in Thiruvottiyur–Thiru Vi Ka Nagar region will be inaugurated on January 29 under the aegis of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). The hall will be available to public at subsidised charges.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) minister was referring to Palaniswami's promise under the AIADMK's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls, including Rs 2,000 monthly assistance through schemes like ‘Ulaga Kalvi Thittam’ and ‘Kula Magal Thittam’, which the DMK accused him of copying from its own election pledges/ implemented schemes.

"They accuse us of copying their manifesto, but now he himself has announced Rs 2,000 under these schemes. You yourself have said it — he has done it only by following the DMK’s election manifesto," the minister told reporters.

"Those who are sure of victory will carefully study the economic situation and only then release a realistic manifesto. A person who is certain he will not come to power can announce anything he wants. So we are not bothered about it,” Sekar Babu added.

Responding to Governor R N Ravi’s reported remarks that investments were moving away from Tamil Nadu, Sekar Babu said: “It is his policies, doctrines and ideology that are being rejected and moving backwards in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu itself is only moving forward.” On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Chennai on January 23 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Sekar Babu said: "Whenever elections approach, we can expect frequent visits of the prime minister. On one side the prime minister will come, on the other side Union home minister Amit Shah will come, and the entire Union Cabinet will descend on Tamil Nadu.” PTI JR JR ADB