People welcome to give puja materials for Maha Sivarathri: Madurai Meenakshi temple

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Feb 12 (PTI) Devotees are welcome to handover milk, curd, ghee, coconut water and fruits in the Meenakshi temple for the Maha Sivarathri festival on February 26, for which the shrine would be open all night for special worship, the government's HR and CE department said on Wednesday.

The worship is set to start from February 26 night and would go on till early morning, the following day, in the shrines of Lord Sundareswarar and Godess Meenakshi, Joint Commissioner S Krishnan said in an official release.

Hence, devotees may give their contributions; the abishekha items, including turmeric powder in the temple office before February 26, 2025 evening, he said.

Grand celebrations would be held in the Meenakshi temple's sub-temples as well and devotees may also provide abisheka materials to the respective temples. Sub-temples include the Thiruvathavur Arulmighu Thirumarainathaswami, Simmakkal Aathi Sokkanathar and Sellur Thiruvappudayar Thirukoils. PTI VGN KH