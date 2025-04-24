People were killed after ascertaining religion; Hindus would never do such thing: Bhagwat

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said terrorists killed people in Pahalgam after asking about their religion, and Hindus would never do such a thing.

"We hope for a strong response," he said at a public event here three days after 26 people, most of them tourists, died in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"People were killed after being asked about their religion. Hindus would never do such a thing," the RSS chief said, adding "the battle is between dharma and adharma." "There is pain in our hearts. We are angry. But to destroy evil, strength must be shown. Ravana refused to change his mind, and there was no other option. Ram killed him only after giving him a chance to reform," he said.

The RSS chief also said that unity within society was essential to prevent such tragedies and deter malicious intent. "If we are united, no one will dare to look at us with ill intentions. And if someone does, their eye will be smashed. We hope for a strong response," he said.

"Hatred and hostility are not in our nature. But neither is silently enduring harm. A truly non-violent person must also be strong. If there is no strength, there is no choice. But when there is strength, it must be visible when needed," he stated. PTI ND KRK