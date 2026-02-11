People will decide on coalition or single party power in TN, says Cong MP

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday said the people of Tamil Nadu will decide whether there should be a coalition government or single-party power in the upcoming Assembly election.

Also, he claimed that it was the Congress party’s “mistake” in not implementing the people's verdict in 2006 by joining the DMK government.

“People will decide (on) coalition government or one-party rule. Not implementing the people's verdict in 2006 is our @INCTamilNadu's mistake,” the Virudhunagar MP said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’ The Congress had contested 25 seats in alliance with the DMK in the 2021 Assembly poll but won 18 seats.

In the 2006 Assembly elections, the Congress contested 48 seats in the DMK alliance and won 34 seats. Then, the DMK, which won 96 seats formed a minority government with external support from the Congress.

Tagore referred to the 2006 verdict to indicate that his party did not participate in the government formation then. PTI JSP JSP ROH