People will decide who are real Narkasurs: Goa CM tells opposition

Panaji, Oct 21 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for the "Narkasur" jibe at the ruling BJP and said the people will decide who are the real demons.

"If they (opposition parties) think that we are Narkasur (a mythological demon slayed by Lord Shrikrishna) and they are God, then they are having a wrong impression," he said.

Sawant was reacting to speculation of prospective alliance between Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) for the 2027 assembly elections, a day after Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Altone D'Costa (both from Congress), GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and RGP head Manoj Parab met at an event in south Goa district on the eve of Diwali.

"You should ask them (the opposition parties) who is Narakasur and who are Gods. The opposition is under a wrong impression that they are Gods and we are Narkasurs. People know BJP's contribution for Goa and they will ultimately decide (who are Narkasurs)", the chief minister added.

Addressing the event on Sunday, Alemao said the opposition parties, which unite in the assembly, should also do so outside the House.

On the occasion, Sardesai said Diwali can only be celebrated after slaying the demon Narakasur.

RGP chief Parab said no one thought that all these parties would be sharing the platform.

"The time has come for us to be together and slay Narakasurs and save our land from being sold outright. This is the time to save Goa," he said.

In the 40-member state assembly, the BJP currently has 28 MLAs, its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has 2 legislators and 3 independents are also supporting the BJP.

The Congress has 3 MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 2, and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) have 1 each. PTI RPS NSK