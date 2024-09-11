People will decide who fought for tricolour: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Rajasthan's sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday took a swipe at wrestler turned politician Vinesh Phogat, saying it was for the people to decide who fought for the tricolour and who fought for their own selfish interests.

Phogat filed her nomination from Haryana's Julana assembly seat as a Congress candidate on Wednesday.

"Why does India respect its soldiers and sportspersons? Every youth, every citizen of India respects because they are ready to die for the country's flag and tricolour.

"Now who fought for the tricolour and who fought for their own selfish interests, I leave this decision to the people," he told PTI when asked about Phogat, who was part of the wrestlers' protest, contesting Haryana Assembly polls.

Rathore, a retired Army colonel, is also an Olympic silver medalist in shooting.

Phogat (30) retired from wrestling following the shock end to her Paris Olympic campaign.

She was the first Indian woman grappler to reach the Olympics final but was disqualified after being found overweight in her 50-kg category weigh-in.