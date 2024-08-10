People will ensure AAP candidates lose security deposits in Delhi Assembly polls: BJP's Sachdeva

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The people of Delhi will ensure that the AAP candidates lose security deposits from most seats in the Assembly polls due early next year, BJP's city unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday.
The people will give their response to the "boastful" speeches made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders during the welcome ceremony for Manish Sisodia, who has been released from prison on conditional bail, Sachdeva said.
Addressing a gathering of AAP workers and leaders at the party headquarters here on Saturday, a day after his release from the Tihar jail, Sisodia slammed the BJP-led Centre and called upon people to fight against its "dictatorship".
Other AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai, urged the party workers to ensure that the BJP loses the electoral contest from all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi and the security deposits of its candidates get forfeited.
Sachdeva slammed the AAP, saying "the people of Delhi want to know from Manish Sisodia whether it is true that he has been granted bail under unusual conditions, such as having to report to the police station at 10 am twice a week and keep his phone location active round the clock".
The AAP, which is celebrating the bail given to the former deputy chief minister, must not forget that their "role model", Lalu Prasad, was also granted bail in the fodder scam but later received a long sentence in 2016, the BJP leader said.
"The AAP leaders, who are dreaming that the BJP candidates will lose their security deposits in the Assembly polls should remember how the people of Delhi rejected their campaign based on jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Lok Sabha polls," he said.
In the Assembly polls too, the people of the capital will not only reject the AAP's slogans, but also ensure that most of its candidates lose their deposits, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added. PTI VIT RC