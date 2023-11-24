People will give befitting reply: Rajasthan minister on PM's 'corruption' remark

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's veiled remarks on allegations of corruption against him, Rajasthan mines minister Pramod Jain Bhaya on Thursday said that voters are aware of his development work and will give a befitting reply during elections.

The Congress MLA from Baran's Anta said that Modi's address in the district recently focused more on him than BJP candidates.

Bhaya was referring to Modi's remarks during an election rally on Tuesday in which he said, "A Congress MLA has said for a minister - Bhaya re Bhaya, khub khaya'".

It was a veiled reference to allegations of corruption levelled by Congress MLA from Kota's Sangod constituency against the state mines minister.

“Modi only said 'Bhaya-Bhaya' in his rally in Baran. He should have talked about his candidates. Modi has no influence," the Congress leader told PTI.

“I have done a lot of development work and people of my constituency know it very well. They will vote for development. People will give a reply to Modi's allegations during voting on November 25,” he added. Bhaya said that the Ashok Gehlot government has had a positive impact and a large number of people have benefited from its the welfare schemes such as the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme.

Bhaya, a three-time MLA, said that the party has promised to double the insurance coverage to Rs 50 lakh annually if the party forms the government again. "Decades-old tradition of power being alternated between Congress and BJP will break this time and Congress will form the government once again. The BJP is fully exposed and they have nothing to say to people. Therefore BJP leaders give misleading speeches, try to polarise people on religious grounds. But people have now understood the BJP and will not vote for it," he said.

Bhaya added that the impact of the seven guarantees promised by the Congress is encouraging on ground.

The seven guarantees include an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of family, LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families, purchase of dung from cattle rearers for Rs 2 per kg , law for old pension scheme for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate for losses due to natural calamity, and school education in English medium.

