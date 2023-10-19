People will hit out at INDIA alliance in Assembly polls in 5 states over its anti-Sanatan Dharma stand: Tejasvi Surya

Indore, Oct 19 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday said people are going to deal a big blow to the opposition bloc INDIA in the Assembly polls in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, for its posture against Sanatan Dharma.

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, had recently claimed Sanatan Dharma had sown divisions in society and had sought its eradication on the lines of diseases like malaria and coronavirus.

Asked about the DMK leader's statement, Surya said, "Sanatan Dharma is India's identity and uniqueness. I believe in the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, the posture of the opposition alliance towards Sanatan Dharma will be discussed and the public will respond sharply." The parties in the opposition INDIA alliance have joined hands to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, he said with reference to remarks of Stalin and his DMK colleague A Raja.

He said the Congress would be wiped out in Telangana, adding that its leader Rahul Gandhi was a political novice who did not understand the pulse of the people.

Amid speculation that West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee might come to campaign against BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in Indore-1 Assembly seat, Surya said, "I along with Vijayvargiya fought against her dictatorial government." "She was frightened of Vijayvargiya in Kolkata itself. Indore is the fortress of the BJP," he claimed.

Vijayvargiya was BJP in charge for WB during Assembly elections in the eastern state.

Assembly elections will be held in MP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram in November, while votes will counted on December 3. PTI HWP LAL BNM BNM