People will launch 'Get out Modi' campaign if TN's rights are snatched: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) The people of Tamil Nadu will never allow the Centre to 'dump' its National Education Policy (NEP) and trilingual policy on them and will launch a 'Get out Modi' campaign if any attempt is made to snatch their rights, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said here on Tuesday.

Whether or not today's protest against NEP escalates into a full-fledged struggle across the state remained in the hands of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government, he said.

"Last time, when you attempted to snatch the rights of the Tamils, people launched a 'Go back Modi' campaign. If you try it again with the TN people, this time it will be 'Get out Modi' agitation to send you back," Udhayanidhi said, addressing a well-attended rally by the ruling DMK and its allies.

He demanded the Centre to immediately release the funds due for the education department.

"We respect the Constitution and democracy, that's why we are raising our voice in a democratic manner. Our voice should be heard by the fascist BJP government's ears. They should respect our rights. Or else Tamil Nadu will not hesitate to face another language war," he warned.

Udhayanidhi contended that the NEP and thrusting of Hindi upon the state concerned the future of the children and the Tamils and was not confined to the DMK alone. He appealed to the opposition AIADMK to join the DMK in protesting against the NEP.

"I appeal to the AIADMK to join us, take to the streets and protest. The party (AIADMK) bearing the name of Anna (former Chief Minister C N Annadurai) and Dravida should not be a mute spectator or remain aloof on the issue," Udhayanidhi said.

He urged all political parties to rise above party lines and unitedly oppose the trilingual policy which the Centre 'wants to dump.' "They want to impose Hindi again. Not 100 but thousands will sacrifice their lives for Tamil. I urge the Centre not to do politics in the children's education or their future and release the funds," he said.

MDMK chief Vaiko, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, too, were among those who spoke at the agitation in which a majority of the protesters were clad in black shirts. PTI JSP KH