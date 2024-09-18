People will not have to make rounds of govt offices for work: BJP's Badshahpur candidate

Gurugram, Sep 18 (PTI) BJP's Badshahpur candidate Rao Narbir Singh on Wednesday said that if he wins the assembly election, people of the constituency will not have to make rounds of government offices for their work.
"...Rather officials themselves will come to you and get your work done. Believe me, the government will be at your doorstep," Singh, a former minister, said while addressing public meetings.
Singh appealed to people to vote for the BJP, saying that development work in Gurugram will gain momentum only when the party retains power in Haryana.
"Not only Badshahpur but you have to bloom lotus in all the four assembly seats of Gurugram to help the BJP form the government again," he added.
Singh also said that more development works will be done in the assembly constituency than the expectations of the common people.
He addressed public meetings in Chandu, Makdaula, Iqbalpur, Kaliyawas, Sultanpur, Jhajharola Kheda, and Mubarikpur villages.
Singh said that during the last five years, no development work was done in Badshahpur, while officers in the municipal corporation do not do the work of the people. He said that when he was a minister from 2014 to 2019, no officer had the courage to refuse the work assigned to him.
"Today, I promise that when I reach the assembly again, the pace of development will be greater than before," added Singh.
Haryana will go to polls on October 5. PTI CORR KVK KVK