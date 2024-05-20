People will not tolerate changes in Constitution: UP Congress in-charge

Ballia (UP), May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Monday said here that people of the country will not tolerate changes in the Constitution and they will protect it "till the last breath".

Pande, while talking to reporters after the coordination meeting of various constituent parties of the INDIA bloc at the district headquarters on Monday, said, "We will protect the Constitution till our last breath." "The BJP leaders are talking about changing the Constitution of this country. The Constitution has not only given freedom and independence to the poor, backward, tribals, Dalits, minorities and every section of society, but has also given security. The people of this country will not tolerate changes in the Constitution," Pande said.

Pande further said, "This Constitution has been made under the leadership of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar after the sacrifices and martyrdom of lakhs of people." He said that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is raising the voice of 'matri shakti' (mother power) in the country.

With the feeling of 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon', she has come out with courage and belief, Pande said claiming that women of the country are grateful to her that she made them realise that women do not lag behind in any field.

Voting will be held in the seventh phase in Ballia on June 1, where the BJP has made Neeraj Shekhar, son of former prime minister Chandrashekhar, its candidate. The SP has fielded Sanatan Pandey. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK