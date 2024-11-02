People will pick educated candidate not party hoppers, says poll debutante Sardesai of Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: This is Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary Varun Sardesai's maiden assembly election, but he is confident of winning the Bandra East seat in Mumbai by a big margin, as he thinks people will choose an educated candidate instead of party hoppers.
In an interview to PTI, Sardesai, who is a maternal cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray, said he is focusing on presenting his vision of development to people and not paying heed to his rivals.
The poll debutante, who studied civil engineering from the Columbia University in the US, also feels that the MLAs, who switched sides and betrayed their parties, will be taught a lesson by voters in the November 20 state elections.
The Sena (UBT) has fielded Sardesai from Bandra East assembly segment against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate and sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Trupti Sawant.
Sardesai said the issue of splits in Shiv Sena and NCP is more relevant in the assembly elections than it was in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.
"The Lok Sabha elections were national elections, where people vented their ire against the Modi government. In Maharashtra, the MVA got 31 out of the 48 seats," he said.
Talking about his electoral fight, he said, "I don't see who my rival is. I am just focusing on presenting my vision to people. Both Zeeshan Siddique and Trupti Sawant switched parties." "Our (undivided Shiv Sena's) MLA won several times from here. In the 2019 assembly polls, our own party member contested as an independent, resulting in division of votes because of which Zeeshan Siddique won (as a Congress candidate). Whatever votes he got were from the Congress. But now Muslims are upset with his move of switching sides,'' Sardesai said.
Siddique was earlier with the Congress, but joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP ahead of the polls.
''Bandra East holds significance for Shiv Sena because the assembly segment houses 'Matoshree', party founder Balasaheb Thackeray's residence, where our party chief Uddhav Thackeray lives," Sardesai said.
"Congress's Varsha Gaikwad, who won the Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha seat, got a significant lead of 28,000 from here in the Lok Sabha polls. All MVA leaders and people are with me, giving their full support," he said.
According to him, the Congress-Sena (UBT) alliance is a positive sign for Bandra East. "We are contesting together for the first time as we have been traditional rivals," he said.
Sardesai said he will win with a thumping majority as both Congress and Sena (UBT) cadres have gelled well.
He said about 100 MLAs switched sides in the last five years and people of Maharashtra have decided to dump them for betraying their parties.
Talking about his constituency, Sardesai said Bandra East is a unique place as people from all communities and religions live harmoniously.
"Housing is an issue here because 90 per cent population stays in slums. Rehabilitation is another issue because many slums have come up on defence and railway land. Traffic congestion is a challenge, especially in the commercial hub of BKC," he said.
''Apart from tackling these issues, ensuring adequate civic amenities, providing clean drinking water and good roads will be my priority," he said.
"I am an optimistic person and not looking at the person contesting against me. I am telling people about my vision for the constituency and I am sure they will want an educated, hardworking representative who is loyal to his own party," he said.
Sardesai also expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will better its Lok Sabha poll performance.
"We have good candidates and there is good communication among MVA allies. Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in BKC. We are working well," he said.
He agreed that seat-sharing was tough and there was a tussle. "But we are together for the first time," he said.
"In Vidarbha, the Congress is contesting more seats, NCP (SP) is fighting more seats in western Maharashtra, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) is doing so in Mumbai and its metropolitan region. It was decided that whichever party is stronger in a particular region, it will contest more seats there. It was a strategic call by senior leaders," he said.
Sardesai described the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as the "B team" of the BJP that was "born to steal the name and symbol of the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray".
"But Shiv Sena's name and symbol cannot be taken away from the Thackerays and Matoshree," he said.
To a question on him and Aaditya's paternal cousin Amit Thackeray being in the poll fray, Sardesai said several parties have fielded young candidates. "I wish good luck to everyone. In a democracy, everyone has the right to contest elections and people are smart enough to choose the right candidate," he said.
On the tussle within the MVA over the CM face, Sardesai said the issue will be handled by senior leaders in MVA.
''But as a Shiv sainik, I wish to see Uddhav Thackeray back as the CM because the way he had to resign - that wound is still fresh in our minds,'' he said.
Sardesai described himself as an organisation man, who has travelled across all 36 districts three times.
He said post-elections, he would like to devote his energy in serving people and strengthening the party.