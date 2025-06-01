People will remember CM Adityanath's contribution like they do Ahilyabai Holkar's: Dhankhar

Agra (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday that military retaliation following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam has sent a strong message to the world that India has changed and will decisively destroy anyone who threatens its security.

Addressing a gathering in Agra during a programme commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, Dhankhar also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in cultural preservation, drawing a parallel to the legacy of the Maratha ruler.

He said Uttar Pradesh now stands for good governance and rule of law.

“Today’s Uttar Pradesh has become a remarkable example of cultural preservation. This journey began in 2014 when Narendra Modi chose Kashi as his constituency, and it accelerated in 2017 with Yogi Adityanath becoming CM,” Dhankhar said.

He also lauded the success of “Operation Sindoor,” calling it a demonstration of the Indian military’s valour.

“Our forces made the enemy bite dust. The message is clear: This is a new India. It will eliminate terrorism and destroy those who dare to harm us,” Dhankar said.

"Retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack was delivered using the BrahMos missile made in Uttar Pradesh. The quality of military production in this land will continue to echo in the ears of our enemies,” he said.

The Vice President likened CM Adityanath to Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar, saying her spirit of governance and devotion to tradition and law had found a reflection in the chief minister.

Dhankhar said the legacy of Holkar is not just a historical reference but a “life philosophy” that embodies the convergence of religion, culture and governance.

He recounted her contributions to restoring major temples like Somnath, Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaleshwar, Kedarnath, and Rameshwaram.

He drew a parallel with the ongoing cultural rejuvenation under CM Adityanath, saying, “What Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar did centuries ago, Uttar Pradesh's current CM has done this by changing the face of the state... Kashi Vishwanath, Ayodhya, Mathura...." "Future generations will remember the chief minister's contributions in the same way we remember Lokmata Ahilyabai today,” the Vice President said, stressing that preservation of "cultural identity" has immense significance for the nation.

Praising the cultural revival of Kashi Vishwanath under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Adityanath, he said, “This transformation was not easy. But they made it happen. The ghats of Varanasi now present a breathtaking sight. It is a matter of national pride.” Emphasising India’s cultural identity, Dhankhar said, “We are Indians first. Bhartiyata is our identity, nationalism is our faith, and the nation is supreme — this is the message Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar gave us.” Referring to his own farming background, the Vice President noted that Ahilyabai too came from a farming family.

"The benchmarks she set — especially in women empowerment — are extraordinary. Few know that she had an all-women regiment in her army. Her soul must be rejoicing today as women now have a place in the military, and reservations in Parliament and state assemblies." Highlighting her work for farmers, Dhankhar said, "She worked tirelessly for their welfare. Being a farmer's son, I understand the pain and potential of farmers. A developed India is inevitable because of your determination."