People will remove 'corrupt BJP govt' in MP like they had done in Karnataka: Cong

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Congress on Friday claimed that people will remove the "corrupt BJP government" in Madhya Pradesh like they had done so in Karnataka.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which claimed that a contractor group in Madhya Pradesh had written a letter alleging that 50 per cent commission was being demanded by the administration.

"BJP had a government with 40% commission in Karnataka. The BJP government of Madhya Pradesh is even a step ahead of that. Here the matter of 50% commission is coming to the fore," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Just like the people of Karnataka removed the corrupt BJP government, similarly the people of Madhya Pradesh will also throw out this corrupt government from power," the Congress general secretary said.

The Congress had won the polls in Karnataka earlier this year with alleged corruption under BJP rule being a major poll plank.