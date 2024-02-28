People will soon come to know about all those involved in horse trading in Bihar: Samart Chaudhary

Patna, Feb 28 (PTI) A day after three opposition parties MLAs in Bihar crossed over to the NDA, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday said the people would soon come to know about all those who were involved in horse-trading on February 12, the day Nitish Kumar-led government won the trust motion in the assembly.

Chaudhary who is also the Bihar BJP president said this while interacting with reporters here.

"Everybody witnessed what happened in the Bihar assembly on February 12, the day the NDA government won the trust motion in the Vidhan Sabha., It was a clear case of horse trading and investigation is on. People of Bihar will soon come to know about all those who were 'actually' involved in horse trading", he said.

"They (leaders of Mahagathbandhan) were doing 'cheer haran' of democracy on February 12. The Congress party leaders should first explain what happened in Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls…then they should write a letter to the state assembly about yesterday’s incident", said Chaudhary.

He made the remark in reply to questions from journalists who sought his views on state Congress seeking disqualification of MLAs - Siddharth Saurav and Murari Gautam - both of whom sat beside the ruling coalition members in the assembly on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh led a party delegation that met Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav and sought the disqualification of Siddharth Saurav and Murari Gautam, both of whom sat beside the ruling coalition members in the assembly on Tuesday. The BJP is misusing its power to offer inducements, and also issue threats through agencies like CBI and ED. We deplore the poaching of our MLAs, one of whom, Murari Gautam, was till recently a minister", he said.

The two Congress MLAs had switched sides along with Sangita Kumari of the RJD. The trio has kept mum over future course of action and none of them was present inside the House during the pre-lunch session on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state BJP on Wednesday launched 'Sankalp Patra Sujhav Abhiyan' and 'Viksit Bharat - Modi Ki Guarantee’ as part of the party's nationwide programme.

While launching this, Chaudhary said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership…this is the first government to fulfil 529 resolutions out of the 530 promises it made from the people between 2014-2019. No other government at the Centre achieved this in the last 75 years". PTI PKD RG