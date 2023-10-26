People will suffer if they don’t vote for a good party, CM KCR says in attack on BJP, Cong in poll rally

Achempet (Telangana), Oct 26 (PTI) Cautioning people not to fall for glib talks and vote for the "wrong people", Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said it is the public who suffer if they don't chose a good party that works for the development of the state.

Speaking at an election rally here , Rao, also known as KCR said BJP chief ministers who are not able to provide adequate drinking water and power facilities in their own states, will descend here for the poll campaign and "preach" to the voters.

“Personally we don’t lose anything ( if not voted to power). If you defeat us, then we will take rest. We don't lose or gain anything. But you (people) will lose. It is my responsibility to tell you, as the fighters and achievers of Telangana and to guide Telangana in the right way, it is our duty to tell you,' he said.

Hitting out at the Congress he said all that the party wants is to boss over Telangana, instead of its wellbeing.

Rao alleged the Congress promised that it would give 20 hours power to farmers in Karnataka, but ended up being unable to supply electricity even for five hours.

He said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat also does not provide power for 24 hours to farmers.

Alleging that though the Congress Party ruled for over fifty years after the independence, it never thought of implementing schemes such as Dalit Bandhu.

"They treated Dalits as vote banks. They never worked for us," he charged, adding had there been such schemes, Dalits would have been like 'kings' today.

Narrating the achievements of Telangana in the past ten years, KCR said the southern state was developed in such a way that it became a role model in the country over the decade. It is the only state in the country which provides drinking water at the doorsteps.

Explaining the ruling BRS' manifesto, he said his party, if voted to power again, will gradually enhance social pension and assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, aimed at farmers' welfare.

Rao resumed his campaign for the November 30 Assembly polls from Thursday after a Dussehra break. The campaign would continue till November 9 when he will file his nomination from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies.

The ruling BRS is aiming at securing a hattrick of electoral victories this time. PTI GDK SJR SA