People will suffer under Modi govt if Rahul Gandhi's struggle to save democracy fails: Kharge

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi has taken out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra under adverse conditions to save the country's democracy and Constitution and if his struggle fails, the people of the country will be enslaved and will suffer under the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a party workers' convention organised by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee here, Kharge warned that if Prime Minister Modi is not defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he will enslave everyone permanently.

He also highlighted how opposition leaders were threatened, intimidated and made to fall in line and join or align with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kharge thanked Gandhi on behalf of the Congress and said his decision to take out the yatra is perhaps the biggest step taken by any party leader so far.

He said Gandhi is seeking justice for everyone, including youngsters, women, farmers and the poor. Despite such adverse situations and cold conditions, he is leading the yatra in the fight against the atrocities of the BJP-led Centre, the Congress chief said at the "Nyay Sankalp Sammelan" rally in east Delhi.

"This fight is to save democracy and the Constitution. If you fail to support the Congress in this fight, you will become a slave of Modi," he said.

Kharge called upon the leaders and workers of the Delhi Congress to focus on booth-level activities and appoint party workers who are aggressive and diligent to ensure that there are no irregularities during polls.

"When you appoint booth agents, you should think and test them. There is a saying that when someone buys a dog or an animal, he pulls the chain. If the animal barks, it is okay, but if it does not, he does not buy it.

"While selecting the booth agents, you should also ensure that those loyal to you and those who fight for you are appointed. You should appoint such a person who is available all the time. Otherwise they will cast their votes with the help of the officials appointed by them. It is important to focus on this," he said.

His remarks drew criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress chief of comparing the party workers with dogs, saying it was "shameful".

Kharge charged Modi with not fulfilling his promises of providing jobs to youngsters and recovering black money generated in the country.

"What is Modi's guarantee? His guarantee is not fulfilling promises," he said.

Kharge accused the prime minister of trying to "impose his views on the country and punishing everyone for gaining power".

"Modi is moving towards dictatorship. People from all over the country come to Delhi and if we win Delhi, we will win the entire country. He plays the emotion card, he also plays the religion card," he said, urging the Congress workers to reach out to every household and raise awareness against the BJP's "divisive" agenda.

"Modiji wants to enslave the people of the country once again, due to which Dalits, backwards and tribals will suffer. While we fight for the poor, those sitting in power are only doing the work of dividing people," the Congress president said.

He said the Congress's victory should begin from Delhi and only then will democracy and the Constitution survive.

Accusing the BJP of dividing people to rule, Kharge said youngsters would have to remain vigilant as it is the question of the country.

"Their only contribution is to divide people. When they do not get anything, they will do Hindu-Muslim, otherwise accuse the Congress of being anti-god. All of us do puja at home. While we do it for our peace, they do it for votes. They do it for only showing it to others...," he said.

Condemning the Modi government for "misusing" probe agencies like the ED, CBI and income-tax department, the Congress chief claimed that in the last 10 years, 411 MPs, MLAs and senior leaders from opposition parties were intimidated, harassed or made to join or align with the BJP.

He said in Jharkhand, the BJP tried to break off the opposition MLAs but the tribal legislators of the Congress and the JMM remained resolute to resist such a move and the alliance's government was formed again.

Kharge also lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for quitting the Mahagathbandhan alliance. "He used to talk a lot about socialism, but turned out to be Palturam," he said.

"The moment Palturam went there, the BJP claimed that it is their government in the state. What ideals do you have? They preach something, but practise something else," Kharge added.

The Congress president invoked Guru Gobind Singh who had said one should neither fear anyone nor make anyone fear. "Modi has fear in his mind, that is why he is creating fear in the minds of others," he said.

Taking a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah's "wonder washing machine" that "washes" off the corruption allegations of defectors, Kharge said "as long as these leaders are with us, they are being accused of corruption, but they get cleaned in Modi-Shah's washing machine the moment they join the BJP".

Among those present on the occasion were the Congress's Delhi in-charge Dipak Babaria, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely, party leaders Alka Lamba, Sandeep Dikshit, Gurdeep Sappal, Devender Yadav, Haroun Yousuf, Rajesh Lilothia and Amrita Dhawan. PTI VIT SKC RC