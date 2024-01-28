People will teach Nitish a lesson: Jharkhand Congress

Ranchi, Jan 28 (PTI) Attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for dumping the Mahagathbandhan, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said people would teach him a lesson in the future.

Speaking to PTI, Thakur claimed that Kumar has established himself as an "opportunist" by frequently changing sides.

"There is an adage in Hindi that 'jidhar dekha kheer, wahan gaye fir' (take turn wherever there is an opportunity), and it fits Nitish Kumar well," he said.

"People know him and will teach him a lesson. One Nitish Kumar will make no difference to the opposition bloc INDIA," he added.

Thakur also alleged that the BJP was "hungry for power", and it has nothing to do with the welfare of the people.

Kumar resigned as the CM of Bihar, putting an end to the 18-month-old Mahagathbandhan government in the state. With this, he also snapped ties with the opposition bloc INDIA that he helped form a few months back to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Soon after the resignation, the BJP announced that it would support Kumar to form an NDA government in the state. PTI SAN SAN SOM