People with disabilities neglected in Union Budget, say rights groups

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Disability rights organisations have expressed strong disapproval of the Union Budget, citing continued neglect of people with disabilities (PwD) despite government claims of inclusive growth.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has been allocated Rs 1,225.27 crore in the fiscal year 2024-2025, a marginal increase from the previous year's revised estimate of Rs 1,225.01 crore.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) criticised the budget's allocation to the DEPwD, which remains at a mere 0.025 per cent of the total budget.

NPRD general secretary Muralidharan pointed out that this allocation is significantly lower than the 5 per cent demanded by disability rights organisations. "The disdain with which the department is treated is revealed by the fact that allocations as a proportion to the total budget is currently a mere 0.025 per cent, a far cry from the 5 per cent allocation across ministries that disability rights organisations and activists have been demanding," he said.

According to the disability rights activists, the budget’s inadequate support has led to the failure of flagship programmes like the Accessible India campaign to meet their targets and deadlines. The Scheme for the Implementation of Persons with Disabilities Act (SIPDA), under which this campaign falls, has seen a decrease in allocation compared to the last fiscal. Muralidharan noted the reduction in support to autonomous bodies such as the National Institutes and the Rehabilitation Council of India, which play crucial roles in rehabilitation and education.

He also highlighted the cut in scholarships for students with disabilities, which could force many to drop out.

Satendra Singh, a disability rights activist, sarcastically praised the budget on social media, stating, "Bravo, #Budget2024! Inclusive growth by completely forgetting people with disabilities, not even mentioning them once and giving a generous 0.025% of the budget to @socialpwds for our empowerment. Truly redefining #SocialJustice!" The Politics and Disability Forum underscored the absence of any mention of PwD in the budget speech, despite one of the nine budget priorities being "Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice".

The forum argued that excluding PwD from social justice efforts undermines the promise of inclusive growth towards Viksit Bharat 2047. It highlighted the marginalisation of PwD in education and health, with less than 5 per cent able to pursue higher education.

Arman Ali, Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, described the budget allocation for DEPwD as "shockingly inadequate".

He emphasised that despite a proclaimed focus on skill development, the budget overlooks the specific needs of PwD. "No new schemes have been introduced to enhance employment opportunities for PwD, which is a significant oversight that could hinder their economic participation and independence," he said.

Ali also pointed out the exclusion of PwD from major schemes like MGNREGS, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and higher education loans.

The NPRD called upon its affiliates to hold protests against the government's priorities, which they claim condemn the disabled and weaker sections to the margins.

The organization has asked for increased investment in health insurance schemes for PwD, specific budget allocations for disability across ministries, high-quality assistive aids, uniform state disability pensions, and long-term skill development programmes. PTI UZM UZM KVK KVK