'People with trivial intellect make such statements': Gajendra Shekhawat on SP leader's remarks

Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) Union minister Gajenra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday condemned Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's remark on Rajput warrior Rana Sanga, saying only people with "trivial intellect" and "small heart" make such statements.

A purported video of the Rajya Sabha MP surfaced recently in which he is heard saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga, or Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Reacting to his remarks, Shekhawat said "The spirit of independence that Maharana Sanga ignited not only saved India from being enslaved but also gave a huge contribution in keeping the culture of India eternal," he said.

He said also Babur and Rana Sangha can not be compared. "I feel that there is no scope for such kinds of discussion," he told reporters in Jaipur.

The SP leader Ramji Lal Suman, referring to the term 'Babur ki aulad', in heard in the video saying that Muslims in India don't idolise the Mughal emperor. "They consider Mohammed Sahab and Sufi saints' traditions as their ideals," he said.

Claiming that Rana Sanga called Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi, Suman said, "If Muslims are 'Babur ki aulad' (Babur's descendants), then you are the descendants of traitor Rana Sanga, this should be clear," he said.