Agartala: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma claimed that "people with vested interests" have been trying to create a rift between his party and ally BJP to weaken the coalition government in Tripura.

He also accused a state minister of inciting violence among the tribal people.

Debbarma’s allegation came after clashes broke out between supporters of his party and BJP activists in Jampuijala in Sepahijala district and Khumulwng in West Tripura. Both districts share a common boundary.

Chief Minister Manik Saha had blamed the "communist mentality" for the violence.

Four FIRs have been lodged with the Radhapur Police Station, and one person has been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence in Jampuijala and Khumulwng from November 18 to 20.

"Some people with vested interests are trying to create a rift between the Tripra Motha and our partner BJP. If the violence continues between supporters of the two sides, both the chief minister and I will feel sad. I want to focus on peace and development," the TMP chief told reporters after visiting the violence-hit areas late on Sunday.

Debbarma also claimed that they were "trying to create trouble between two parties to depict the chief minister as weak".

“They want to take space by engineering a rift between the BJP and the TMP so that they can gain politically. But this is a new Tripura where the people will not tolerate violence," he said.

Debbarama also accused a minister of the Manik Saha-led cabinet of using money and creating differences between the BJP and the TMP.

“A minister is trying to instigate violence among Tiprasa people by using money and power. I know who is funding the minister. He will be nowhere if I disclose his name”, he said.

Debbarma also claimed that the miscreants have no political ideology or religion, and they just indulge in violence for money.

“Miscreants have no political belief or ideology as they keep changing the party flags. They spread violence for money under the political patronage. The police must act against them," he said.