People won't be served rotis with spit: Adityanath after inaugurating floating restaurant

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) At least one will not be served "rotis with spit" or "Hapur-wala juice" here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday while inaugurating a floating restaurant in the Ramgarh Tal.

He was referring to recent incidents of vendors allegedly spitting on food or mixing urine in fruit juice before serving.

"It is good that people here will at least not be served Hapur-wala juice or rotis with spit. Whatever served here will be pure," Adityanath said.

On September 12, a purported video showing a teenager spitting on rotis while preparing them at an eatery in Saharanpur district went viral on social media, leading to the arrest of the facility's owner.

Last week, a juice vendor in Ghaziabad district was arrested for allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine to customers. In June, two men were arrested by police in Noida for allegedly selling juice contaminated with their spits.

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had mandated it for food stalls, fruit vendors along Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of shop owners. The government argued the directive, which was criticised by a section of people, was aimed at promoting transparency and informed choice of Kanwariya regarding the food they eat.

The construction of the floating restaurant equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and named 'Float' began on August 17, 2022, and it is now ready to welcome guests. Designed with an attractive interior, this three-floor, 9,600 square-foot restaurant can accommodate between 100 to 150 visitors at a time, government officials said. PTI CDN/KIS ZMN