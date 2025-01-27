People won't forgive Congress for Kharge's remarks on holy dip at Maha Kumbh: VHP

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The VHP on Monday lashed out at the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on BJP leaders taking holy dips at the Sangam in Prayagraj, saying people would not forgive the party for "insulting" their faith.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain also slammed Kharge for his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the Congress had always been anti-Hindu and the world knew how the party committed sins by calling "Hindus terrorists and coining the term saffron terror".

The VHP's reaction came after Kharge claimed BJP leaders were competing with each other to take a dip at the Sangam for the cameras, and asked if such an act would help eradicate poverty from the country.

Addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh, the Congress chief also took a swipe at Modi and Shah, charging that "they have committed so many sins that they cannot go to heaven in 100 lives".

The Congress chief's remarks came on a day Shah took a dip at the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers -- amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Asked for comment, Jain told reporters that the Congress chief had "insulted people's faith in the Maha Kumbh, which is the world's biggest religious congregation".

Kharge's remarks were nothing but part of the Congress' "conspiracy to defame the Kumbh" and create divisions as people belonging to all sections of Hindu society, irrespective of caste, participate in the Maha Kumbh, he alleged.

"The Congress has always been anti-Hindu… Any insult of faith cannot be accepted. People of the country and Hindu society will not forgive and give it a befitting reply," he said. "The Congress is sinking due to its anti-Hindu policies." On Kharge's comment about Modi and Shah, the senior VHP functionary said the world knew "the sins of the Congress".

"They insulted Sanatan, called Hindus terrorists, coined the term 'bhagwa atankvad (saffron terror)' and filed false cases against Hindus, just to appease Muslims. They set up the Waqf board. They did not let BR Ambedkar's dream be fulfilled," he told reporters.

"They have committed so many sins. If they stand in front of a mirror once, perhaps they would hate to see their faces again," the VHP functionary added.