People won't forgive those who declined invite for Ayodhya ceremony: Scindia

Gwalior (MP), Jan 23 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the people will not forgive those who refused to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram idol in Ayodhya.

He was responding to a reporter's question here about Congress leaders not attending Monday's grand `Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

"Those who were invited to the consecration ceremony and refused will not be forgiven by the country's people," said the BJP leader.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had refused the invite for the January 22 ceremony, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of turning it into a political project.

January 22 was a historic day for India and the rest of the world, which became possible only "due to the able son of Maa Bharti, Narendra Modi, after a wait of 500-years," said Scindia, who quit the Congress in 2020.

The faith of not only 140 crore Indians but that of the devotees of Lord Ram across the world was associated with the Ram temple for which many generations committed sacrifices, he said.

"The nation has to be established as a world leader and every citizen has to contribute to it," Scindia added.

His grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia -- the late Jana Sangh-BJP veteran -- had supported the demand for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he noted.

Scindia later participated in the government's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. PTI COR ADU KRK