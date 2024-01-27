People worried over inflation, unemployment but Modi govt is busy diverting attention: Congress

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Centre, the Congress on Saturday claimed that every second person in India is worried about "increasing inflation, economic recession, unemployment and conflicts" but the Modi government is busy "diverting" the attention of the country.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that in the last year, the price of vegetables has increased by 15 to 60 per cent.

In his post in Hindi, Ramesh said, "Under the 'mehngaai kaal' of 'ahankaracharya', one in three Indians is worried about losing his or her job this year, while 57 per cent are worried about inflation." He added, "every second person in India is suffering under 'anyay kaal' and worried due to increase in inflation, economic recession, unemployment and conflicts, but the Modi government is busy diverting the attention of the country in its familiar style." But the Congress will continue its struggle to give justice to the people, he asserted.

....महंगाई और बेरोजगारी डायन खाए जात है।



अहंकाराचार्य के महंगाई काल में हर तीन में से एक भारतीय को इस साल नौकरी खोने की चिंता सता रही है, वहीं 57 प्रतिशत महंगाई से चिंतित हैं।



पिछले एक साल में सब्जियों की कीमत 15 से 60 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ी है।



एक तरफ महँगाई, आर्थिक मंदी, बेरोज़गारी… pic.twitter.com/6grs7cBc8s — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 27, 2024

The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will start from Jalpaiguri on Sunday afternoon, he said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has taken a pre-planned break after 12 continuous days and will resume on Sunday with a padyatra in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.