People wrongly accuse me of appeasement; I am secular in true sense: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday rejected allegations of indulging in appeasement, asserting that she is "secular in the true sense" and participates in programmes across faiths without discrimination.

She was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Durga Angan’, a cultural complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, at New Town in Kolkata.

“People accuse me of indulging in appeasement, but it is not correct. I am secular in the true sense,” she said, adding that she attends programmes of all religions.

The Trinamool Congress chief did not identify the accuser, but the opposition BJP often charges her with appeasing the Muslims.

“You do not say anything when I visit a gurdwara, but start criticising me when I attend an Eid programme,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee also flagged concerns over the ongoing SIR process, alleging harassment of people and loss of lives.

“People are being harassed unnecessarily. Over 50 lives have been lost within a month during the SIR process,” she claimed.

“We will continue fighting to protect the democratic rights of people and are ready to lay down our lives for that,” Banerjee said. PTI SCH NN