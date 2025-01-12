People yearning for positive politics that addresses their issues: AAP’s Shah

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) People of Delhi are yearning for “positive politics” which helps them in daily life, Aam Aadmi Party’s Jasmine Shah has said.

Rival BJP has been targeting only Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s national convener, with abuses and unsubstantiated allegations, he said, adding that it attempted the same during the state elections of 2015 and 2020. The results are for all to see, he said.

In the 2015 and 2020 elections, AAP won 67 and 62 seats, respectively, in the 70-member Delhi assembly. This time, elections will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

“BJP doesn’t have anything to show on the work they’ve done for Delhi, so they make allegations against Kejriwal continuously,” Shah said after launching his book in the financial capital late on Saturday.

He said even courts have said that the investigating agencies have become like a “caged parrot”, and wondered why BJP leader Anurag Thakur has been continuously harping on the issue of corruption even as the courts have given bail to the accused associated with AAP.

People are more concerned about issues like inflation, jobs, education and healthcare that affect them, he said, claiming that only Kejriwal addresses those.

The public wants “positive politics” which keeps the issues concerning citizens as the focal point, he said.

Over the last decade, Shah said, the AAP has given a model which focuses on education and healthcare, and kept the budget in surplus despite a 2.5 times jump in its overall size.

“The public won’t get affected by such issues (allegations of corruption), they’re more concerned about who speaks for their welfare,” he said.

Shah said his book ‘The Delhi Model’ makes an objective assessment of the work done in the national capital under the AAP leadership. PTI AA NR