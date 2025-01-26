People's aspirations must be respected, statehood restored to J-K: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Jan 26 (PTI) National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said people's aspirations should be respected and statehood restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state attended a Republic Day function in Srinagar.

"It is an auspicious day... India is a republic. We hope that the Constitution will be protected and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir respected ... Statehood should be restored," Abdullah told reporters at Bakshi Stadium. PTI MIJ SZM SZM