People's concerns over natural disasters growing in recent years: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on Thursday said that people's concerns over natural disasters have been growing in recent years.

His remarks come in the wake of the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad on July 30 that claimed more than 230 lives and torrential rains and flooding in several other states.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said, "This year and over the last few years, we have all become increasingly concerned about natural disasters." "Many people have lost their family members and property to these calamities and the nation has also suffered significant losses. I offer my condolences and assure them that the nation stands with them in this hour of crisis," he added.

Heavy monsoon rains and flooding in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi, have claimed many lives and destroyed both public and private properties.

Before the monsoon, India experienced one of its longest and harshest summers this year.

According to official data, the country recorded 41,789 suspected heat stroke cases and 143 heat-related deaths in the summer season. However, heat waves are not included in the list of notified national calamities.