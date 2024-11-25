People's concerns over proposed ropeway project will be taken care of: LG Sinha

Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the genuine concerns of the people protesting against the proposed ropeway project along the Mata Vaishno Devi route would looked after.

Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), said a committee headed by the divisional commissioner of Jammu had already talked to the stakeholders to build a consensus on the development projects. He was talking to reporters after taking stock of the ongoing Tawi Riverfront project in the heart of the city. Responding to a question on the stone-pelting incident in Katra on the fourth day of the strike against the construction of the ropeway project, the Lt Governor said the concerns with regard to loss of employment are being taken care of. However, he said there would be no compromise with development projects and creating ample employment opportunities for the people. A march by shopkeepers and labourers against the proposed ropeway project along the trek route leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine took an ugly turn on Monday as some protesters clashed with police at the Katra base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The protesters are demanding that the project be shut down or compensation for all those likely to be affected.

A police official was injured in the stone pelting by the protesters but the situation was immediately brought under control with deployment of additional forces, officials said.

The strike by shopkeepers, and pony and palanquin owners began on Friday after the Shrine Board announced plans to proceed with a Rs 250-crore passenger ropeway project between Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre track and complete it within two years.

Last week, the shrine board announced the implementation of the long-awaited ropeway project to facilitate a safer and faster journey for the pilgrims.

"The ropeway project will be a game changer, especially for those pilgrims who find it challenging to undertake the steep trek to the shrine," shrine board CEO Anshul Garg had said.

The project had been shelved in the past due to similar protests.

While the shopkeepers up to three kilometres of the trek shut their establishments for the fourth day, the pony and palanquin owners also stayed away causing hardships to many pilgrims. PTI TAS HIG HIG