People's Conference, AAP file complaint against 16 MLAs for 'violating' Mizoram assembly rules

Aizawl, May 27 (PTI) The People's Conference party and the AAP on Monday filed a complaint with Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama against 16 ZPM legislators for allegedly violating the rules of the House.

In their complaint, the PC and the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that 16 MLAs have "violated the rules of procedure and conduct of business in assembly" by holding "dual membership in committees" of the House.

They also submitted a similar complaint to the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Val Upa Council (VUC), an advisory body of the ruling party in the state, People's Conference president Vanlalruata said.

He said no legislator can be a member of more than one committee as per the rules.

The PC-AAP combine also alleged that four MLAs, who hold the rank of minister of state, are members of some assembly committees, violating the rules.

Lalbiakzama dismissed the allegation, claiming that the 16 MLAs did not violate the rules.

He said, "Section 277 (2) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Mizoram Legislative Assembly, which prohibits legislators from becoming a member in more than a committee, has been deleted and is no longer valid." The Speaker also said that the rules only prohibit a minister from becoming a member of the subject committee under the state assembly, and "four MLAs, who are advisers to the chief minister holding MoS rank are not barred from becoming a member of the subject committee as per the rules". PTI CORR BDC