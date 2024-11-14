Peoples' Conference to seek judicial intervention against police verification process in J-K

Srinagar, Nov 14 (PTI) The Peoples' Conference on Thursday said it would seek judicial intervention against the police verification process in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it "violates" natural justice and "imparts collective punishment".

The decision comes a day after a landmark Supreme Court judgment condemning the bulldozing of properties as unjust punishment targeting families holistically, the party said in a statement.

Party chief Sajad Lone, who is also the MLA from Handwara, has announced a plan to move the Supreme Court to challenge the police verification system in Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a "severe form of collective punishment against families", it said.

Lone asserted that under the current police verification process, certificates to families are often denied due to a relative's record. This "violates the principles of natural justice in the name of national security", he said.

"If the Supreme Court views bulldozing properties as collective punishment, then withholding a police verification certificate for an entire family based on a relative's record is no different," he said.

Lone emphasised the need to end "this outdated, stone-age justice system specifically imposed on Kashmiris", reaffirming party's commitment to seek judicial intervention and uphold justice in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SSB RHL