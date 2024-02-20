People's love biggest blessing for us: PM Modi in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said his connection with Jammu and Kashmir goes back more than 40 years and people turning up at his rally in large numbers from far-off places despite adverse weather conditions was proof of their love for him.

"The love of the people is the biggest blessing for us," he said, addressing a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium here.

"My connection with Jammu and Kashmir is more than 40 years old as I have done a lot of programmes and tours here as an activist. The massive gathering and enthusiasm despite the rain and cold conditions with everyone listening with rapt attention show the love of the people," Modi said.

He said the programme dedicated to Viksit Bharat was being telecast live in 285 blocks in Jammu and Kashmir and various other places in the country where lakhs of people were watching.

"Such a big programme and that too in Jammu and Kashmir, where nature challenges us every moment. The people of Jammu and Kashmir really deserve to be congratulated for the programme being organised there with so much pomp and show," the prime minister added.

He congratulated the Paddari tribe, Pahari ethnic group, Gadda Brahmin and Koli communities for their inclusion in the list of Scheduled Tribes, reservation of seats in the assembly for Scheduled Tribes, reservation of Other Backward Classes in the local bodies.

"Modi's guarantee means fulfilment of that guarantee," Modi said, adding that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' is the foundation of the developed Jammu and Kashmir. PTI TAS TAS IJT IJT