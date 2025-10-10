People's love for my family has lasted for 15 generations, someone should write about it: Scindia

Guna (MP), Oct 10 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday noted that people's love for his family has lasted for 15 generations now and someone should write about this enduring saga of bonding.

The BJP Lok Sabha MP from Guna, who belongs to an erstwhile royal family that ruled the princely state of Gwalior, made the remarks in response to adoration shown by a man while he was on a visit to his constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

The 54-year-old politician arrived in Ashoknagar and was addressing a programme in the town when a man sitting in the audience loudly said, "Scindia Ji I love you".

Surprised at the gesture and open display of warmth, Scindia smiled and instantly replied, "I love you too" as people at the event burst into laughter and clapped.

Taking note of the expression of affection, the telecommunications minister maintained it shows that "strong bond of love between the Scindias and the people of the region exists even after 15 generations." "This is a relationship rooted in love and deep bonding. No other relationship can continue for 15 generations. In today's world, falling in love doesn't last even 10 days. But it has lasted for 15 generations (between Scindias and people). Someone should write a saga on this," Scindia stated.

The erstwhile princely state of Gwalior was ruled by the powerful Scindia clan that rose to power in the 18th century.