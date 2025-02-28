People's love worked as tonic for me: Dy CM Shinde

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said he could take a number of decisions during his tenure as the CM as people's love worked as a tonic for him.

He was speaking during an event held to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Saint Ravidas here.

"Even I do not know how many decisions I took as the chief minister of Maharashtra. The love of my beloved sisters, brothers and fathers worked as a tonic for me," he said, adding that while positions were temporary, recognition by people was long-lasting.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in poverty alleviation and empowerment of women.

Shinde highlighted the message of equality and humanity given by Saint Ravidas. PTI COR NP