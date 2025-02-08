People's power supreme; development, good governance won: PM Modi on Delhi poll results

New Delhi: People's power is supreme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as the BJP headed for a big win in the Delhi assembly elections.

Modi asserted that his party will leave no stone unturned for the city's all-round development and making the lives of its residents better.

Development and good governance have won, the prime minister said as he thanked Delhi's voters for giving the BJP a historic win.

"We guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better," he added.

Along with this, we will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India," he added.

Modi said he was proud of BJP workers who toiled day and night for such a massive mandate. "We will now be dedicated to the service of the people of Delhi with more strength," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Jana Shakti is paramount!



Development wins, good governance triumphs.



I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings.



It is our guarantee that we will leave no… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2025

The BJP is set to end its 27-year drought in Delhi as the party was headed for a nearly two-third majority in the 70-member assembly.