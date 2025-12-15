People's response to Pune Book fest indicates growing reading habit in technology era: Fadnavis

Pune, Dec 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the quest for knowledge and information is driving people to read books even in the age of smartphones and technology.

He said the Pune Book Festival has given a new direction to the reading culture and opened up new avenues.

Fadanvis inaugurated a book, 'Guinnessgatha', written by Rajesh Pandey, Chief Organiser of the Pune Book Festival. The festival is organised by the National Book Trust (NBT).

"In the age of mobile phones and technology, there were doubts about whether people would still read books. However, the depth of knowledge and information contained in books continues to resonate with everyone.

As a result, the Pune Book Festival is receiving an enormous response and setting new records, with Punekars participating in large numbers and purchasing books in large quantities, which is an encouraging sign for the growth of reading culture," he said.

Fadnavis said the book festival has contributed to shaping thoughtful and mature citizens, while nurturing the state's art, culture and historical traditions.

"Books and literature expand intellectual awareness, enhance maturity, and elevate individuals to greater heights. One should remain in the company of knowledgeable and thought-provoking people. Reading books contributes to personality development," he added.

He said the next festival of books will be held in Goa.

Pandey said that more than two lakh citizens have visited the book festival, and public participation is increasing.

"To realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India, collective efforts are required, and books can help in creating a better society," he said. PTI SPK NSK