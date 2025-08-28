People’s response to ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar has left PM ‘shaken’: Rahul Gandhi

Patna, Aug 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that the response to the party’s ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar has left Prime Minister Narendra Modi “shaken”.

Addressing Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan during Congress’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Motihari, he said a countrywide caste census will give 90 per cent of people their rightful dues.

“I am accusing the PM of vote chori daily, but why is he maintaining a stoic silence? Because he has been caught…he is exposed now. People’s response to the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar has left the PM shaken,” Gandhi asserted.

The Election Commission added 1 crore new voters in Maharashtra after the Lok Sabha polls last year, he said.

“When we asked for the voter list, the EC refused because the EC did it on the directions of the PM and the BJP,” the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha alleged.

The BJP and the EC repeated it in Karnataka, the former Congress president said.

“Even small children are calling BJP leaders vote chor,” he claimed.

“I simply want that if the constitution guarantees voting rights to all citizens, they must exercise that,” Gandhi said. PTI PKD NN