People’s spirit of cooperation helped restore normalcy in Ladakh: LG Gupta

Leh, Oct 9 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday said the people’s spirit of cooperation helped restore normalcy in the Union Territory, which was hit by violence on September 24, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to scores of others.

“People of Ladakh have shown exemplary patience and unity during recent challenging times. Their spirit of cooperation has been instrumental in quickly restoring normal life across the region,” Gupta said, adding that almost all restrictions, including on internet services, have been lifted.

Schools and colleges are also functioning smoothly, added the LG while chairing a high-level meeting here.

Urging the people to continue contributing to the region’s progress, Gupta called upon all sections of society to work with renewed energy for the development and prosperity of Ladakh.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring equitable growth across all sectors — education, health, infrastructure, and employment — with special focus on youth empowerment and sustainable tourism.

Gupta urged citizens to remain vigilant, continue supporting law and order and actively participate in the development initiatives being undertaken by the administration to ensure a prosperous and secure future for Ladakh.