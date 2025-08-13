People's support must to remove beggars from streets: Union minister Virendra Kumar

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar has said the removal of beggars from India's streets requires strong community participation alongside government schemes, citing successful rehabilitation examples from Varanasi and Indore.

Speaking at the launch of a book, "Last Beggar", by Beggars Corporation founder Dr Chandra Mishra on Tuesday, Kumar said that in Varanasi, people quit begging after they were given business training and were linked with employment-oriented activities.

Some of them are now registered GST payers earning Rs 35,000-40,000 per month, he said. "They are not dependent on society... they are providing jobs to others." Kumar said that in Indore, residents, NGOs and civic authorities work together to provide education, healthcare and skill training to the rehabilitated beggars.

He said that the ministry's SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme was designed to support beggars and transgender persons through identification, shelter, skill training and self-reliance initiatives.

National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (retd) V Ramasubramanian called the gathering "a noble cause" and suggested using alternative terms for "beggar" to protect their dignity.