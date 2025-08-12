People's support must to removing beggars from streets: Union minister

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar on Tuesday said the removal of beggars from India's streets strong support of the community and cited examples of Varanasi and Indore.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Last Beggar' by Beggars Corporation founder Dr Chandra Mishra, Kumar said in Varanasi, people quit begging after they were given business training, and were linked with employment-oriented activities.

Some of them are now registered GST payers earning Rs 35,000-40,000 per month, he said. "They are not dependent on society...they are providing jobs to others." Kumar said that in Indore, residents, NGOs and civic authorities work together to provide education, healthcare and skill training to rehabilitated beggars.

He said that the ministry's SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme was designed to support beggars and transgender persons through identification, shelter, skill training and self-reliance initiatives.

Former National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian called the gathering "a noble cause" and suggested using alternative terms to "beggar" to protect their dignity.