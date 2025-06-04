People's trust gives us strength to work, to fulfil our promises: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said on this day, a year ago the people of Odisha chose development and blessed the Bharatiya Janata Party to form a "people's government" in the state, ending the 24-year rule of the Biju Janata Dal headed by Naveen Patnaik.

This was the victory of truth, the victory of Odia Asmita (pride), he said.

"A year ago, on this day, you chose development; you wanted positive change in Odisha and blessed the Bharatiya Janata Party to form a people's government. This was the victory of truth, the victory of 'Asmita' (Odia pride)", Majhi said in a post on X.

He said, "Your trust gives us strength to work. Your trust inspires us to fulfil all our promises. In honour of the trust, confidence and hope you have placed in us, our government has been and will continue to strive to build a prosperous and developed Odisha by serving the people of Odisha." The BJP formally formed its government in the state on June 12, 2024, after the saffron party was declared winner on June 4 by getting 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly while the BJD won 51 seats followed by Congress (14), CPI(M) (1) and Independents (3).

Majhi who won from the Keonjhar assembly seat, was a surprise pick of the BJP as its first Chief Minister in Odisha. He took the oath of office along with two deputy chief ministers and 13 other ministers on June 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Though BJP formed government in Odisha due to number game, the people have cast more votes in favour of BJD than the saffron party candidates. The people have trust in Naveen Ji and his leadership," BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said.

Mishra said the Biju Janata Dal is performing its role as a "responsible" opposition party in Odisha. PTI AAM AAM RG