Peppa Pig returns to Bengaluru on June 7 and 8 at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts

Bengaluru: After a successful run last year in five cities including Bengaluru, Peppa Pig's Adventure will be showcased again in Bengaluru on June 7 and 8 at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts.

The interactive live stage show, produced and promoted by BookMyShow, was licensed from American toy company, Hasbro Inc.

Last year it was showcased in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad, said a press release issued by BookMyShow.

Apart from Bengaluru, this year, Peppa Pig's Adventure will also be staged at Chandigarh, Indore, Kolkata and Goa, added the release.

"This show is not only about entertainment, it's about creating lasting shared memories, igniting imagination and sharing the joy of storytelling with both children and parents alike," said Owen Roncon, Chief of Business, Live Events, BookMyShow.

The tickets will be available for booking at BookMyShow from April 17.