Perambra clash: Five UDF activists held

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 15 (PTI) Five UDF activists were arrested in connection with the alleged hurling of explosives during a recent lathi charge in Perambra here, in which MP Shafi Parambil suffered injuries, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests followed raids carried out early this morning at the houses of party activists allegedly involved in the violence.

"Five UDF activists were taken into custody, and their arrests were recorded. They will be produced before the court later in the day," a police officer said.

However, the Congress leadership vehemently criticised the police action and called it "unacceptable".

Youth Congress state president O J Janeesh said police carried out raids in the houses of party workers who didn't even take part in the Perambra protest.

According to him, police raided the house of a woman general secretary of the Youth Congress and arrested her husband. The house of another worker, who did not take part in the protest, was searched.

"These actions amounted to retaliation by the police. The arrested activists were treated badly at the police station, and they were addressed using filthy language by the personnel," he alleged.

He also accused the police of "unleashing violence" against the UDF workers along with the CPI (M) activists during the recent protest at Perambra.

A case was registered on Monday night against "unknown" persons based on the video footage of the violent clash that broke out there between Congress-led UDF workers and law enforcers on October 10.

As per the FIR, as part of the investigation into the October 10 incident case, the department photographer examined the footage captured on the day.

It was found that someone from among the UDF workers who had "gathered illegally" threw an "explosive device" with the intention to obstruct the official duty of the police officers and to endanger their lives, the FIR said.

The "explosive device" fell among the police officers and exploded with a loud noise, it added.

The case was registered under various sections of the BNS, including unlawful assembly.

The police lathicharge in Perambra on October 10 had sparked statewide protests by the Congress and UDF, which accused the personnel of targeting Parambil.

Parambil suffered nasal fractures and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode. PTI LGK ROH