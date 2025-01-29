Perception around UP Assembly undergone significant change in last 4 years: Speaker

Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday said that in the last four years, there has been a significant positive change in the perception of the state legislature in society.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the Budget session of the Assembly, Mahana elaborated upon the session's achievements and the changing nature of the House.

"There was a time when the public was skeptical and disappointed about the Assembly's proceedings, but today, the same House has become a centre for serious, meaningful and result-oriented discussions. The 18th Legislative Assembly has significantly improved the work culture by adopting innovation, transparency and modern technology while preserving democratic values," Mahana said.

He added that the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is no longer merely a historic building but has become a powerful platform for accountability, discipline and the expression of public aspirations.

"These efforts have earned the state Assembly a prestigious place among the leading legislative assemblies in the country," he said.

Accountability of governance and administration was ensured through Question Hour, while various issues of public concern were effectively raised during Zero Hour, he said and expressed satisfaction that both the ruling party and the opposition respected parliamentary decorum throughout the session.

Describing journalism as the fourth pillar of democracy, the Speaker expressed special gratitude to media representatives and said that the media persons have played an important role in spreading the positive image of the Assembly to the public.

He also thanked all the members and said that the tradition of healthy and meaningful dialogue will be further strengthened in the future, while maintaining the dignity, transparency and accountability of the House, a statement said.