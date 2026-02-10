'Perform or make way for others,' Rahul warns new DCC chiefs

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday advised the newly-appointed district party presidents to perform well in their organisational roles or be prepared to make way for others.

Addressing a meeting of around 200 new chiefs of district Congress units across six states, Gandhi said accountability in party leadership roles was important and will be fixed.

Senior leaders who attended the meeting said Gandhi placed a huge premium on work ethics and culture, asking the district unit presidents to ensure that the organisation was strengthened, party's message taken to people and organisational discipline maintained.

One participant said Rahul's message was clear: "No position is permanent and accountability will be fixed." The meeting saw participation from District Congress Committees (DCC) in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The DCCs have been appointed in states where the party's organisational rejuvenation plan -- Srijan Abhiyan -- has concluded.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with senior party leaders, attended the DCC Presidents' Training Programme under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, strengthening the party's organisational framework.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel were also present at the meeting.