Performance of NCP (SP), allies in Maharashtra to give new direction to country: Sharad Pawar

Baramati, May 5 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday asserted the performance of his party and its allies in Maharashtra will provide a new direction to the country.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally on the last day of Lok Sabha poll campaigning in Baramati, the veteran leader sought to strike an emotional chord with the people and said till the time everyone is together no one can touch Baramatikars.

Baramati is witnessing a tight contest between Sharad Pawar's daughter and incumbent MP Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, wife of her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. It will go to polls on May 7.

"The state is facing issues related to unemployment and agriculture but power is not being used to address them. In the polls we will perform in such a way that NCP (SP) and its allies will win all seats and the country will get a new direction. This poll is important from that perspective," Sharad Pawar said.

In an appeal to the voters of Baramati, he said their decision will be for the betterment of the region and Maharashtra as a whole. PTI PR BNM